Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.63) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.63) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brewin Dolphin has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 417 ($5.46).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

Shares of BRW traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 319.50 ($4.19). 158,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 308.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 347.98. The stock has a market cap of £970.41 million and a P/E ratio of 17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. Brewin Dolphin has a 1-year low of GBX 250.50 ($3.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 412 ($5.40).

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.91), for a total value of £62,565 ($81,955.72). Also, insider Joanna Hall bought 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £4,959 ($6,495.94). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,080 shares of company stock worth $1,021,376.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.