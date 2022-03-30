Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Health Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Shares of BHG opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. Bright Health Group has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 100,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 601.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 444.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $137,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

