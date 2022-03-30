Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $124,934.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,797 shares of company stock worth $16,641,472. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $641.47 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $261.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $586.43 and a 200-day moving average of $570.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

