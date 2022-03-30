Brokerages Anticipate Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACSTGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACSTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACST. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ACST stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. 106,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,106. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.80. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $5.44.

About Acasti Pharma (Get Rating)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

