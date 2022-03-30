Brokerages Anticipate Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. Calithera Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calithera Biosciences.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 214,410 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,611 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,733,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 978,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 168,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,077. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $44.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.