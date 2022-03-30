Brokerages Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.46. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $15.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.96 to $15.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.99 to $18.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.99 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

NYSE:DECK opened at $289.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $231.88 and a 52 week high of $451.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.