Brokerages Anticipate Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. The business had revenue of $64.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

OCSL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. 655,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $7.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 802,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 86,602 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 503,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 78,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

