Brokerages Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.06). Alkermes posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALKS. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 61.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

