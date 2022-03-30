Brokerages Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.15. Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBBY shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $64,050,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,677 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $12,329,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,310 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $27.23 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

