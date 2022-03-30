Brokerages Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $23.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.34 billion and the highest is $24.11 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $22.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $101.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.29 billion to $102.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $105.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $97.33 billion to $108.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $237.75.

UPS stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $191.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.97. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $166.66 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after purchasing an additional 403,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

