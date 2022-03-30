Brokerages Set adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Price Target at €302.88

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €302.88 ($332.83).

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($291.21) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €359.00 ($394.51) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($351.65) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($263.74) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($291.21) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FRA:ADS traded up €5.00 ($5.49) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €217.80 ($239.34). The company had a trading volume of 695,529 shares. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($220.89). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €223.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €253.25.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

