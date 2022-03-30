Brokerages Set American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) PT at $31.07

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.07.

AEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 31,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,113. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,405,000 after purchasing an additional 442,967 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 16.7% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 207,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 150,247 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $226,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

