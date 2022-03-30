Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT at C$155.36

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$155.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$171.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$138.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

TSE:CNR traded up C$0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$170.58. 16,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,726. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$171.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$158.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. The firm has a market cap of C$119.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.66.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8800002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.733 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 35.70%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.60, for a total value of C$1,244,781.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,016,826.07. Also, Director James E. O’connor purchased 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$168.27 per share, with a total value of C$97,430.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,843,616.47. Insiders have sold a total of 29,101 shares of company stock worth $4,488,891 over the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

