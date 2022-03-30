Brokerages Set DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Target Price at GBX 517.83

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 519.50 ($6.81).
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.55) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.68) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.70) to GBX 570 ($7.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
Shares of DS Smith stock opened at GBX 336.59 ($4.41) on Friday. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 279.23 ($3.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 465.97 ($6.10). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 347.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 376.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47.
DS Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
