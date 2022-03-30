Brokerages Set Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Price Target at $56.50

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 798.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $48.50 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $693.55 million, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

