Brokerages Set H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Target Price at $169.60

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on HNNMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

