Brokerages Set Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Target Price at $233.67

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.67.

HCHDF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($5.12) to GBX 376 ($4.93) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 200 ($2.62) in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

