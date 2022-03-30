Brokerages Set Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target at $132.70

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,053 shares of company stock worth $25,240,844 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $998,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,526,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.20. The stock had a trading volume of 77,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,751. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

