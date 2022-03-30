Brokerages Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Price Target at $395.69

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $398.23.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $340.50. 12,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,366. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $295.63 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.55.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

