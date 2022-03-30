Brokerages Set Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Price Target at $20.75

Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

PSTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $325.67 million, a PE ratio of 157.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 827.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,758,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,382,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,435,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

