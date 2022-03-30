Brokerages Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target at $158.14

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.14.

RHHBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Roche by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Roche by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Roche by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Roche by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 78,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RHHBY stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. Roche has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.7922 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

