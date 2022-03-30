Brokerages Set Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Target Price at C$24.11

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIS. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of SIS traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,410. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$16.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Savaria’s payout ratio is 101.84%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

