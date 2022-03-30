Brokerages Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target at $35.57

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on TVTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:TVTX traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 536,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,638. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

