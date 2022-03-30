Brokerages Set Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Price Target at $18.06

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Bank of America lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. 4,575,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,564. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Joseph Fallon bought 13,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

