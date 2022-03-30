Brokers Offer Predictions for Geely Automobile Holdings Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Geely Automobile in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst X. Lei now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Geely Automobile’s FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Shares of GELYY stock opened at $31.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

