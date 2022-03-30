Brokers Set Expectations for Nestlé S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Nestlé in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $5.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Nestlé from €50.00 ($54.95) to €51.00 ($56.04) in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after buying an additional 196,509 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,296,000 after buying an additional 164,983 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,050,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2,032.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 37,320 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
