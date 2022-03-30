Brokers Set Expectations for Nestlé S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Nestlé in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $5.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Nestlé from €50.00 ($54.95) to €51.00 ($56.04) in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

NSRGY opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $111.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after buying an additional 196,509 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,296,000 after buying an additional 164,983 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,050,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2,032.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 37,320 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.