Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,350,897 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350,897 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.57% of Sumo Logic worth $38,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.51. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

