Brown Advisory Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Linde by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Linde by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde stock opened at $326.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $167.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.32 and a 200-day moving average of $315.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

