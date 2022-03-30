Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $144.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.33 and a 200-day moving average of $152.69. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.43%.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

