Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 700 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $90.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.99.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

