BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Mar 30th, 2022

BRP (TSE:DOOGet Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$136.36.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$102.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$93.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.06. The firm has a market cap of C$8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01. BRP has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$129.98.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

