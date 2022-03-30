BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at TD Securities

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$136.36.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$102.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$93.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.06. The firm has a market cap of C$8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01. BRP has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$129.98.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

