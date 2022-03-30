BSCPAD Market Capitalization Hits $57.62 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $57.62 million and $1.15 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047131 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.86 or 0.07118323 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,297.62 or 1.00176523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00055109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

