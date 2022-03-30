Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.20

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.20 and traded as high as $19.00. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 170,704 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $306.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 15,338 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $285,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 30,150 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $481,495.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 42,170 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

