Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.81 and last traded at C$10.10. 1,875 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.08.
Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.70 to C$10.86 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.11.
Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.