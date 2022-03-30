Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.42. The company had a trading volume of 30,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,296. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

