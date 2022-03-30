Bunicorn Achieves Market Capitalization of $401,881.15 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $401,881.15 and $45,192.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.69 or 0.07140764 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,342.87 or 1.00146670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00046046 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

