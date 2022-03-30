Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Trading Down 3.9%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $190.90 and last traded at $190.90. 2,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,158,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.63.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.18 and its 200-day moving average is $255.80. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $4,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 96,675 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $1,283,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.