Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cabot by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 21.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,145. Cabot has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 86.55%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

