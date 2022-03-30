CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Sets New 52-Week High at $312.93

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $312.93 and last traded at $312.93, with a volume of 1041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CACI International by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

