Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Down 31.6% in March

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS CRNCY remained flat at $$5.80 on Wednesday. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Several research analysts recently commented on CRNCY shares. Barclays cut their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 245 ($3.21) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.89) to GBX 227 ($2.97) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.
Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cairn Energy (CRNCY)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.