Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of CALM opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $52.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,151,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,542,000 after purchasing an additional 384,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,323,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

