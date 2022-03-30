Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE:CAL opened at $20.98 on Monday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.43.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.15 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caleres will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 144,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 149,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

