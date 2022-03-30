Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after purchasing an additional 233,180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 55.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 75,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Point LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $136.06 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.79.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

