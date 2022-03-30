Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $64.10.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

