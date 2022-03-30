Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $36.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,822 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,309 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 180,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

