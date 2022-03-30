Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Down 29.5% in March

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,200 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the February 28th total of 962,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.7 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Canadian Utilities stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,571. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

