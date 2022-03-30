Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.63, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CADL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,072. Candel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.68 and a quick ratio of 20.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Candel Therapeutics by 413.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Candel Therapeutics by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Candel Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

