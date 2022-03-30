Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.63, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:CADL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,072. Candel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.68 and a quick ratio of 20.68.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
About Candel Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.
