Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $1.43 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,115 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $247.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.19. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.61.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

