Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 100 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $316.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.52. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $269.31 and a 52 week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

