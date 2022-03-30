Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 235 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

